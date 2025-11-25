New Hampshire 2028 Primary Poll Shows Democrats Split and in Disarray

Democrats appear to be in a state of disarray with no clear frontrunner in their hypothetical 2028 Democrat primary field in New Hampshire, a survey by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) revealed.

The survey asked registered Democrat voters in the Granite State, “Looking ahead to the next Presidential election in 2028, if the New Hampshire Presidential Primary were held today, for who would you vote?”

There is no potential Democrat candidate who has majority support. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg leads the field with 28 percent support among Democrat voters in New Hampshire, followed by 24 percent who chose California Gov. Gavin Newsom, six percent who selected former vice president Kamala Harris, four percent who said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and four percent who preferred Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). Another three percent said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and all remaining potential candidates — including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) — saw two percent support or less.

As Breitbart News reported, this is not the case on the Republican side, as the GOP appears to be rallying around Vice President JD Vance. He has a solid lead, as the majority, 57 percent, said they would vote for him. No one else listed came even remotely close to the vice president. Secretary of State Marco Rubio came in a distant second place with nine percent support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who garnered seven percent support. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former ambassador Nikki Haley, and DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard all saw four percent support each, while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin saw one percent support each. Two percent of respondents chose “other,” and another ten percent remained unsure.

Notably, the survey also found the top issue for New Hampshire voters was elections/democracy, with a plurality, 23 percent, favoring that issue. The economy and inflation came in second place with 17 percent, followed by 16 percent who said affordability, 11 percent who said government spending/taxes, ten percent who said health care, and six percent who said border security. The remaining issues saw four percent support or less.

There is, indeed, uncertainty about the 2028 fields for both Republicans and Democrats, but President Donald Trump said in October that he believes the hypothetical ticket of Vance and Rubio would be “unstoppable.”

When asked about the possibility of a third term — currently barred by the twenty second Amendment — Trump said, “We have some very good people, as you know, but I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had… I mean, I just solved eight wars, and a ninth is coming, I believe Russia–Ukraine will happen.”

“We have, JD, obviously, the vice president is great,” Trump continued. “Marco is great… I’m not sure if anybody would run against those two. I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable. I really do, I believe that.”

Trump slimly lost New Hampshire in the 2024 presidential election by less than three percentage points.