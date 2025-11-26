Former President Joe Biden’s administration resettled an Afghan national in the United States as part of his “Operation Allies Welcome” for tens of thousands of Afghans who is now accused of shooting two National Guardsmen in Washington, DC.

On Wednesday evening, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal of Afghanistan allegedly opened fire on two National Guardsmen stationed in Washington, DC.

Lakanwal, whose immigration case is still unclear, arrived as part of Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, which was supported by Democrats and several dozen Republicans, following the U.S. Armed Forces withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Over and over again, whistleblowers and inspectors general told Congress that the Biden administration failed to properly vet Afghans whom it resettled across American communities.

Just last year, a 27-year-old Afghan national was arrested in Oklahoma after allegedly planning an Election Day terrorist attack on Americans. The man had been brought to the U.S. through Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome.

In one of the more shocking allegations of improper vetting, a former Department of Defense (DOD) official revealed in 2023 that some Afghans were resettled in the U.S. who were found to have been involved in placing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Afghanistan to kill American troops.

The year prior, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General (IG) issued a bombshell report detailing how the Biden administration imported Afghans who were “not fully vetted” and could “pose a risk to national security.”

Similarly, in February 2022, a DOD IG report revealed that Biden’s agencies failed to properly vet Afghans who arrived in the U.S. and that about 50 Afghans were flagged for “significant security concerns” after their resettlement.

Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ron Johnson (R-WI), in 2022, detailed allegations from a whistleblower who claimed the Biden administration knowingly resettled almost 400 Afghans in the U.S. who were listed as “potential threats” in federal databases and urged staff to cut corners in the vetting process.

