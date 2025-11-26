Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) called for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem to “immediately locate and vet” all of the Afghan nationals who were let in under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome (OAW).

In a post on X, Banks accused former President Joe Biden of having “rushed tens of thousands of Afghans” into the United States. Banks’ post came after three people were shot in Washington, DC, including two West Virginia National Guardsmen.

“Joe Biden rushed tens of thousands of Afghans into our nation,” Banks wrote. “Today, we faced horrible consequences for this. I call on Secretary Kristi Noem to immediately locate and vet all of the Afghans let in by Joe Biden as part of ‘Operation Allies Welcome.'”

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported that “multiple law enforcement officials reported confirmed to CBS News” that the suspect behind the shooting in Washington, DC, was identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal:

Multiple law enforcement officials reported confirmed to CBS News that “The suspect in the shooting of the two National Guard members is 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.” “The suspect used a handgun to carry out the attack, two law enforcement sources told CBS News,” it added. Lakanwal reportedly entered the United States in 2021, most likely as a result of President Joe Biden’s botched pullout of American troops from Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Fox News’s Bill Melugin revealed that according to “multiple federal law enforcement sources,” Lakanwal reportedly entered the country on September 8, 2021, “as part of the Biden admin’s Operation Allies Welcome in the aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

“I’m told his permission to be in the U.S. expired in September of this year, and he is now in the country illegally,” Melugin added.