Trump: National Guardsmen Shooting a ‘Crime Against Our Nation’

President Donald Trump addressed the nation after three people were shot, including two National Guardsmen, in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

The president said the attack, reportedly committed by an Afghanistan national brought into the country under Joe Biden in 2021, was a “crime against our nation.”

“This heinous assault was an act of evil and act of hatred and an act of terror,” the president said. “It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity. Americans tonight are with those two West Virginian National Guard and their families.”

The president further pledged that the “animal” who committed the crime will be brought to justice. He also said that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) feels confident that the perpetrator is an Afghan national brought in by President Joe Biden following his botched rollout from Afghanistan in 2021.

“He was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021,” Trump said. “Nobody knew who was coming in. Nobody knew anything about it. His status was extended by legislation that was signed by President Biden. A disastrous president – the worst in the history of our country.”

The president further called for the vetting of individuals brought in from Afghanistan during that time period.

As Breitbart News reported, “Three people were shot, including two National Guardsmen, in Washington, DC, Wednesday afternoon, leading to a lockdown at the White House.”

WJLA reported that the alleged shooter is in custody. The Associated Press noted that the condition of the injured Guardsmen is not known. The Joint DC Task Force confirmed the incident occurred “in the vicinity of the White House.”

The New York Times later reported that the shooting occurred near “the entrance to the Farragut West Metro Station,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calling the act “cowardly,” adding that it will “only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington D.C. safe and beautiful.”

