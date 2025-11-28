Mrs. Erika Kirk shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving message honoring Turning Point USA founder and free speech martyr Charlie Kirk on Thursday, the family’s first holiday without him. “What remains is sacred,” the widow said.

“Charlie and I always loved Thanksgiving because it drew us back to the simple but holy practice of gratitude. And even now, well, especially now, in the depths of the ache, I’m reminded of that gratitude,” Erika Kirk said in the caption of her Instagram post, which included video footage.

Watch Below:

“God blessed me with being married to the love of my life, with our beautiful babies, with our family and friends, and with people from all over the world who have sent us letters, toys, artwork, and Bibles,” the widow continued.

“It’s easy to fixate on what’s been taken, at what’s missing. But my goodness does the Lord meet me in my weakness, and His strength gently shifts my eyes to what I still have on this side of heaven. What remains is sacred,” she added.

Mrs. Kirk went on to say, “I can’t express what the outpouring of love has meant to me and the babies. I’m reading every letter and card, opening every gift, and saving each one for them when they’re older.”

“I’m thankful for a God who brings life out of ashes, who guards my heart, and who carries us as we do our best… today and every day,” she said.

“We’ll save a plate for you babe. I love you, @charliekirk1776 happy Thanksgiving,” the Turning Point USA founder’s widow concluded.

Erika Kirk’s Instagram post also featured a video of her walking through the conservative youth organization’s headquarters office, showcasing an abundance of letters and gifts sent from people around the country offering their love and support.

“Everyone who has written letters and sent gifts to my children, thank you,” she said in the video.

Kirk’s widow also reflected on how she describes Heaven to her children, explaining, “We talk about Heaven, I make it really exciting. I tell them, ‘Daddy had so much fun today.'”

Erika Kirk said she tells her children, “Daddy is telling all of his friends to send you gifts and letters and Daddy is orchestrating from heaven to make sure that you always feel so loved.”

“We talk about that at night, and then sometimes I’ll say, ‘Tell me what you think he did in heaven today.’ And I just try to make it exciting, because it is,” she said.

“Heaven’s our home,” Erika Kirk added. “I just want her to know that daddy is having so much fun and building a place for her and our family in heaven.”

Charlie Kirk was assassinated at the age of 31 on September 10 at Utah Valley University, while having an open and respectful conversation with a student on campus.

Erika Kirk shares two children with the conservative icon and Turning Point USA founder — a daughter born in 2022, and a son born in 2024.

