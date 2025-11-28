At least four people were arrested after a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed a ZARA store in New York City on Black Friday, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News.

The agitators blew whistles and waved Palestinian flags. One woman reportedly yelled, “They fund the genocide, Free Palestine!” while another protester screamed at employees, “ZARA is a genocidal company,” according to the report.

The NYPD told the outlet that officers responded to the planned protest near the fashion retail chain on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan and found approximately 70 protesters participating.

“As tensions rose, several protesters barged into the ZARA store and were seen on video quickly being ushered out by police officers,” according to the report

The same group of protesters was later seen on video raging outside the Microsoft store, per the report.

The New York Daily News reported that police arrested pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked the Apple Store nearby. Demonstrators near the Apple Store reportedly held signs that said, “Think before you buy” and “Israel is killing children.”

NYPD said the investigation is ongoing.