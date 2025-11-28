Report: DC National Guard Shooting Suspect Had No Beds in Home, Often Played Call of Duty

There were no beds in the home of the the Washington, DC, National Guard shooting suspect, who often played video games such as Call of Duty, according to recent reports.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on Thursday that search warrants have been executed, including for the suspect’s last known residence in the state of Washington.

“The search warrant was executed on that house last night or early this morning, and it is an ongoing process,” Patel said. “All the individuals found in the house have been interviewed, and some interviews remain ongoing. We will not stop until we interview anyone and everyone associated with the subject, the house, and every piece of his life.”

Jeanine Pirro, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, also revealed that the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal — an Afghan who entered the country via former President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program — lived there with is wife and what they believe to be his five children, the oldest of whom is said to be 14. He drove across the country to carry out his attack, Pirro continued, ultimately killing one of the two guardsmen, identified as Sarah Beckstrom. The other guardsman injured in the attack, Andrew Wolfe, is still fighting for his life.

Neighbors have since weighed in following the raid on Lakanwal’s Washington home — a $2,000 per month apartment, which they say had no beds. One neighbor said the family was particularly quiet.

Per the New York Post:

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was often seen playing Call of Duty and FIFA inside the bare apartment, which he shared with his hijab-wearing wife and his five kids, stunned neighbors in Bellingham told the Post on Thursday. Neighbors said the refugees — who arrived in 2021 after the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan — had no beds, and there were only “some couch cushions they would sleep on” inside the sparse apartment.

One local said of the raid, “They took everybody out of the apartment but I don’t think the kids were there. It’s pretty shocking. Every sign in the world is pointing [to Lakanwal being the shooter] but there are some things that just aren’t adding up.”

“One thing that stuck out to us was that law enforcement didn’t show up until 16, 17 hours after it happened. It’s hard to [know why he did it] because you don’t know his mindset. You know if he just snapped,” the individual added, per the Post.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe revealed on Wednesday that Lakanwal also worked with the CIA as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

In another update, President Donald Trump announced that only “reverse migration” can solve the current issue, noting that “the official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.”

“They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so!” he continued, ultimately announcing that he “will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”