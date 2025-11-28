U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to ‘Reexamine’ Every Green Card from Countries of Concern

There will be a “rigorous reexamination” of every Green Card for every alien hailing from countries of concern, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow announced.

Edlow made the announcement following the tragic shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. One of the victims tragically succumbed to her injuries. The suspect has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who worked with the CIA as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, Afghanistan, entering the country under former President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program. He resided in Washington State and reportedly drove across the country to carry out his attack.

In a post on Thanksgiving Day, Edlow announced, “At the direction of @POTUS, I have directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern.”

“The protection of this country and of the American people remains paramount, and the American people will not bear the cost of the prior administration’s reckless resettlement policies. American safety is non-negotiable,” he continued.

The day prior, USCIS also announced, “Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols.”

“The protections and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission,” he added.

This comes as President Donald Trump formally announced that only “reverse migration” can solve the current immigration issue. In a Truth Social post, Trump pointed out that “the official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.”

“They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so!” he continued.

Trump ultimately announced that the U.S. “will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”