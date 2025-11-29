Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek (D) threatened to investigate and prosecute federal agents who enforce the United States’ immigration laws in the state of Oregon.

In a video on Instagram, Kotek accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of carrying out “violent actions” and “stoking fear in the name of immigration enforcement.” Kotek also said the state would “investigate misconduct” and hold federal officers accountable.

“I believe as you do, in the rule of law and keeping our community safe,” Kotek said. “We also believe in being a welcoming place, where our immigrant and refugee community help our state thrive. The ongoing violent actions of the federal Department of Homeland Security are unacceptable — going after Oregonians, and stoking fear in the name of ‘immigration enforcement.'”

Kotek continued to explain that the use of “excessive force, reckless tactics” and putting bystanders and law enforcement in danger was “not how public safety works.”

“Oregon is monitoring all ICE actions closely,” Kotek added. “We will investigate misconduct, and if a federal officer breaks Oregon law, they will be held accountable — just like anyone else. I will not tolerate reckless, or unconstitutional behavior in our state.”

During an interview with CBS News in October, Kotek accused federal agents of escalating situations with protesters in Portland, and called for them to “stand back and focus on de-escalating” situations.

“[T]his set of demonstrations that are happening are managed by local law enforcement, as they should be,” Kotek said at the time. “People have the right to lawfully protest, but if they cross the line, they are being held accountable. If criminal activity occurs, they are being held accountable. This is what free speech looks like, and I believe the federal government can continue to do the work right here.”