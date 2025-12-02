As the final stretch of Medicare’s open enrollment period begins, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz is requesting America’s seniors to take immediate action to avoid missing out on potentially significant healthcare savings and coverage improvements.

During an interview on Breitbart News Daily, Dr. Oz encouraged the 69 million people on Medicare to use the final week before open enrollment closes on Sunday, December 7, to choose a plan that fits their needs, doctors, and medications — or risk waiting another year and losing potential savings. “It’s yours. You own it,” he remarked. “I work for you. You pay my salary.”

Those seeking guidance can call 1-800-MEDICARE or visit medicare.gov to begin the enrollment process. Oz praised the site’s improved design, crediting Amy Gleason for leading the tech transformation and highlighting the role of Joe Gebbia, the Airbnb co-founder, who now heads the National Design Studio established by President Donald Trump through executive order. This team is also building Trump Rx, a new site intended to display the best prices for medications under the administration’s most favored nation drug pricing agreements.

Oz highlighted these drug pricing reforms as a key achievement of the Trump administration’s healthcare agenda. He explained that the U.S. had been paying significantly more — up to three times — for identical medications compared to European countries. Through a “most favored nation” pricing strategy and aggressive negotiations with major pharmaceutical companies, the administration aims to level the playing field and bring down costs for American consumers. Oz confirmed that five of the world’s largest drug firms have already signed on, with more expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Oz also discussed the administration’s strategy toward pharmaceutical pricing with the United Kingdom, criticizing how the UK had previously used internal “top secret analysis” to undervalue new medications and push for rebates. He said that by threatening tariffs, the U.S. prompted the UK to agree to pay more for drugs, aligning with the administration’s effort to ensure other nations contribute their fair share and relieve the pricing burden that has historically fallen on American consumers.

Despite the challenges of operating within a federal system often seen as slow-moving compared to private enterprise, Oz expressed that he has been struck by the dedication and talent of public servants working within CMS. “The federal employees give up better paying jobs on the outside to come in and make a difference,” he stated. “What they actually want more than anything else, is the privilege and the right to do their jobs.”

Appointed in November 2024 by President Donald Trump, Dr. Oz was selected to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and to work closely with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump noted the two would “take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake,” and described Oz as a “world-class communicator” with a proven track record in medicine and media.

