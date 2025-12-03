Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) is leading legislation that would codify into federal law a plan allowing localities and states the ability to block refugee resettlement in their communities, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

This week, Tiffany, joined by Reps. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), Tony Wied (R-WI), Andy Ogles (R-TN), and Lance Gooden (R-TX), filed the Community Assent for Refugee Entry (CARE) Act — a plan that mimics an executive order from President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Under the CARE Act, localities and states would have the authority to decide whether they want refugees resettled in their communities or not.

“America is generous, but no community should be blindsided or have its resources stretched thin because the federal government made the decision for them to resettle refugees,” Tiffany told Breitbart News.

“This commonsense legislation ensures that the people most affected have the final say in the refugee resettlement process now and into the future.”

In particular, Tiffany and Wied pointed to the Biden administration’s resettlement of African refugees in Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley area without any community input from locals who were mostly kept in the dark.

“Local communities deserve to have a say about what takes place in their own backyards,” Wied told Breitbart News. “In the past, when communities in Wisconsin objected to the federal government resettling refugees in their neighborhoods, they were ignored. The CARE Act guarantees that won’t happen again.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.