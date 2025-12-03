Trump Administration Fires 8 New York City Immigration Judges

The Trump administration reportedly fired eight immigration judges in New York City on Monday, part of a broader nationwide effort to accelerate the deportation of illegal immigrants successfully.

All eight terminated judges were from offices at 26 Federal Plaza, one of New York City’s three federal immigration courts, two people with knowledge of the matter told the New York Times.

The newspaper disclosed that an official with the U.S. Department of Justice and an official with the National Association of Immigration Judges — a union that represents immigration judges — spoke with reporters on the condition on anonymity.

The fired judges reportedly included Amiena A. Khan, an assistant chief immigration judge who supervises other judges in the building.

So far this year, about 90 immigration judges have been terminated nationwide — not including Monday’s firings. According to federal officials, there are roughly 600 immigration judges in the United States.

Olivia Cassin, an immigration judge who was fired last month from a separate New York City courthouse, called the recent firings “a Monday afternoon massacre.”

“The court has been basically eviscerated,” Cassin told the New York Times. “It feels like a Monday afternoon massacre.”

Notably, Monday’s firings are part of a broader effort to ensure that illegal migrants are successfully removed from the U.S. as President Donald Trump ramps up deportations across the country.

They also came two days after nearly 200 people gathered in Manhattan in an attempt to stop a potential ICE raid, as well as less than one week after two National Guard members were shot near the White House by a suspect who was later identified as an Afghan national.

On Thursday, one day after 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal was accused of shooting two National Guardsmen near the White House — resulting in the death of one and the critical injury of the other — Trump announced he will “permanently pause migration from all third world countries.”

Additionally, the president said that he would reassess green cards for migrants living in the United States from 19 high-risk countries, and promised to reverse “millions” of admissions granted under former President Joe Biden.

On Monday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem flagged a “full travel ban” from countries “flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies” during a meeting with President Trump.

