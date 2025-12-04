WASHINGTON, DC–President Donald Trump quoted the Gospel Thursday evening at the National Christmas Tree lighting on the Ellipse, just minutes from the White House.

Trump, flanked by first lady Melania Trump, cited John 1:4 from the Gospel.

“Tonight, this beautiful evergreen tree glows bright on the dark and cold winter night and reminds us of the words of the Gospel of John: ‘In Him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.’ Beautiful words,” Trump said.

“With the birth of Jesus, human history turned from night to day. His Word and His example call us to love one another, to serve one another, and to honor the sacred truth that every child is specially made in the image of God,” he continued.

Noting that America is approaching its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, Trump said the nation has “stood tall, in part because millions of our citizens have heeded that call, and the faith and service of Christians have been essential parts of America’s strength from the very, very beginning.”

“We love the Christians. We love all religions, and by the way, religion is coming back to the USA, you see that, very strongly,” he added.

Trump emphasized that during Advent, Christians the world over are rejoicing in celebration of the birth of Christ two millennia ago.

“During this holy season, Christians everywhere rejoice at the miracle in Bethlehem, more than 2,000 years ago, when the Son of God, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, came down from heaven to be with us,” Trump said.

“Full of grace and truth, he brought the gift of God’s love into the world and the promise of salvation for every person and every nation,” he added.

The first lady lit the tree following a countdown.

Trump finished his remarks, wishing all a Merry Christmas, a Happy Hanukkah, and a Happy New Year.

Those in attendance for the ceremony included Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance and their family; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi and her guest John Wakefield, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and his wife Kathryn Burgum, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her husband Abraham Williams, and Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler and her husband Jeff Sprecher, per the White House press pool.

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was also on hand, the president said.

Musical performers included the Beach Boys, Gabby Barrett, Jon Pardi, Alana Springsteen, Matthew West, Brett Young, and Warren Zeiders.