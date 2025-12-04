Watch: Donald and Melania Trump Light the National Christmas Tree

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the White House on Thursday, December 4.
Earlier Thursday the president oversaw the signing of a peace agreement between the Republic of Congo and Rwanda, ending a decades-long conflict:
“In this holy season we prepare to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace, we have come to the U.S. Institute of Peace, to sign a historic agreement that will end one of the longest-running conflicts anywhere in the world, with far more than ten million people killed,” Trump said.
