The massive $1 billion in welfare fraud in Minnesota is causing many to ask what Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar knew and when she knew it about the fraud committed right under her nose by the Somali community in Minnesota.

Reports say that Omar has many close ties to organizations, businesses, and individuals named in the various cases that have uncovered massive fraud of Minnesota’s overly generous welfare schemes, cases that total up to more than a billion dollars in stolen taxpayer money.

For example, Omar has held events and parties at the Minneapolis eatery named Safari Restaurant, an establishment that has been named in some of the investigations looking into the fraud. The owners of this restaurant, Salim Said and Aimee Bock, have already been convicted in the Feeding Our Future case that defrauded $250 million from the state in child food aid.

Omar was reportedly very close to these business owners. The congresswoman held her 2018 congressional victory party at the restaurant with the full participation of its owners and introduced the bill that led to the fraud that enriched them, yet Omar has claimed to know nothing about any of it, Chadwick Moore reported for the New York Post.

Said was found guilty in August of ripping off the state for $12 million in funds that were supposed to be earmarked to feed needy children. The money was stolen from the 2020 MEALS Act, which Omar introduced and saw passed with bipartisan support.

Indeed, Omar was seen on a video recorded in that very restaurant as she touted the program.

That isn’t all. One of Omar’s own campaign officials has also pleaded guilty in one of these cases.

Omar campaign official Guhaad Hashi Said, who is also a Democrat activist, pleaded guilty to running a fake food aid organization called Advance Youth Athletic Development. He claimed to have helped feed 5,000 children with the organization and pulled in $3.2 million in fraudulently awarded funding.

Said worked for Omar from 2018 to 2020 and one of his duties was to turn out the vote in the Somali community. He was a constant presence around Omar throughout that time.

Omar also received donations from several of those involved in these cases. In 2022, she returned $7,400 in direct donations from these convicted fraudsters.

Yet, she maintains she knew nothing, saw nothing, and had no part in the fraud.

Indeed, Omar recently sponsored an op ed in the New York Times published under her name and insisting that Trump’s focus on the massive theft of tax dollars by Minnesota’s Somali community is just “bigotry.”

Omar was incensed after Trump called her and the many unassimilated Somali migrants “garbage,” and in her apologia she accused the President of trying to “silence” the “Black and Muslim” migrants she terms “newcomers.”:

He fails to realize how deeply Somali Americans love this country. We are doctors, teachers, police officers and elected leaders working to make our country better. Over 90 percent of Somalis living in my home state, Minnesota, are American citizens by birth or naturalization. Some even supported Mr. Trump at the ballot box.

Omar railed against Trump’s “dehumanizing” of Somali migrants and insisted that they actually love America. She did not, though, address the issues of massive fraud and theft of tax dollars by that same community, nor did she speak to the accusations of the millions in U.S. tax dollars sent by her fellow Somalians to the African terror group Al-Shabaab.

