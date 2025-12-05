Nolte: Minnesota Democrats Allegedly Received Tens of Thousands in Campaign Cash from Somali Scammers

Several high-profile Minnesota Democrats allegedly received thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from those behind what is the largest welfare scam in history.

Here’s one look at a classic way government corruption operates: Politicians use legislation to funnel our tax dollars to scammers, and the attorney general agrees to look the other way. In exchange, the scammer ensures your reelection with campaign contributions, votes from the community, and other forms of seedy behavior that are hard to identify — stuff like paying people to vote for you, lucrative contracts funneled to your relatives, book sales, land deals, and promises of payoffs after you leave public office and are no longer in the media spotlight. And the only person ripped off is the American taxpayer.

Is that what happened in Minnesota? You be the judge…

“Minnesota Democratic lawmakers, including the Attorney General, were handed over $53,000 in campaign contributions by fraudsters who ripped off taxpayer cash meant to feed children,” reports the New York Post. “AG Keith Ellison, his councilman son, mayor Jacob Frey, Representative Ilhan Omar, and others received cash from the scammers who siphoned off some $250 million, largely through nonprofit Feeding Our Future.”

“Ellison’s campaign took in $10,000 from the businessmen. Gandi Mohamed made a maximum $2,500 donation to Ellison’s re-election campaign. He was indicted on federal bribery and fraud charges last year,” adds the report. But that’s not all…

Ellison would receive three more maxed-out $2,500 donations from people associated with Feeding Our Future.

Minnesota’s own U.S. House Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Jew Hater) even introduced the bill that made much of the largest welfare scam in history possible.

A cool $3,000 went to Ellison’s City Councilman son, Jeremiah Ellison. Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey scored $9,000. Democrat Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateho took in $11,000.

We’re only at the beginning of this scandal, and already 75 people have been indicted and more than half of them have pleaded guilty.

But here’s the thing… the only thing that matters…

Nothing will change in Minnesota. Nothing. Decades of Democrat corruption and migration from the Third World have forever twisted the state into a Democrat-run stronghold that will continue to elect Democrats determined to destroy the state, as long as it means they get rich and hold on to power.

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Retard) will win his reelection campaign because…

Like California, Colorado, Washington, New York, and Illinois, Minnesota is doomed.

There are a lot of good people in Minnesota. Unfortunately, there are not enough of them.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.