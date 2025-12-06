A group of Native Americans are pleased government leaders have pushed back against a rule imposed by former President Joe Biden (D) regarding development in a wildlife refuge in Alaska.

The issue surrounds the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), Fox News reported Saturday.

That area is where Biden worked to choke an oil and gas lease sale before he left the White House and President Donald Trump took over following his victory in November 2024, according to Breitbart News.

Fox reported:

Using the Congressional Review Act, the Senate voted Thursday night to pass a resolution from Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska, that formally reversed a Biden-era rule restricting more than 1 million acres to development in the refuge, where Native communities like Kaktovik reside.

Democrats have been concerned about potential harms to Alaskan communities if access to the ANWR was expanded for more energy development, the Fox article said.

However, a group representing the people living in and around the refuge said in a press release Thursday it is glad about the resolutions:

Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat (VOICE) and its members are pleased to see the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives pass joint resolutions condemning the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) 2024 Record of Decision (ROD) for the Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) using the Congressional Review Act. The 2024 ANWR ROD was drafted without proper legal consultation with the tribes and Alaska Native corporations representing the North Slope Iñupiat. The North Slope Iñupiat have stewarded the region for more than 10,000 years and a strong majority of elected Iñupiaq leaders opposed BLM’s decision to finalize this deeply flawed policy. In 2017, VOICE’s Board of Directors — which represents the majority of elected officials in the region, including those from Kaktovik, the only community located within ANWR — unanimously passed a resolution supporting responsible exploration and development on ANWR’s Coastal Plain. “These joint congressional resolutions are a positive sign that congressional decisionmakers support our Iñupiaq self-determination,” said VOICE President & CEO Nagruk Harcharek. “After enduring years of lopsided relations with both Congress and the federal government, our communities are cautiously optimistic for the people of Kaktovik following this vote – supported by our local and regional leaders – in our Indigenous homelands.”

In October, Trump moved to reverse a Biden-era decision regarding Ambler Road, which would provide access to the Ambler Mining District in northern Alaska, per Breitbart News.

“This was something that should have been long operating and making billions of dollars for our country and supplying a lot of energy and minerals and everything else that we’re talking about,” the president said. “And they undid it and wasted a lot of time and a lot of money, a lot of effort, and now we’re starting again.”

In 2021, Breitbart News reported Congress set aside the ANWR in 1980.

“The fossil fuel industry has lobbied for ANWR to be opened, arguing that new technologies such as directional drilling and ice roads minimize the environmental impact and risk to wildlife,” the article said. “The local Iñupiat Alaska Native communities and the state government also support oil and gas activity in ANWR. But environmental groups oppose it, noting that the migratory Porcupine Caribou herd uses the coastal plain to calve.”