Susie Wiles: Trump Will Campaign for 2026 Midterms ‘Like It’s 2024 Again’

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles revealed that President Donald Trump will get out and “campaign like it’s 2024 again” for the 2026 midterm elections.

During an interview on The Mom View, Wiles spoke about the 2026 celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the FIFA World Cup. Wiles also referenced how, instead of focusing on localizing the midterm elections, the Trump administration would turn that approach “on its head.”

“This is such a great time for him to be in office,” Wiles said. “He’s such a patriot. He loves it so much. He’s going to have a fun next year, but, we’re going to put him on the campaign trail, too. Typically — just a little bit of campaign speak, if I may.”

Wiles went on to explain that “in the midterms, it’s not about who’s sitting at the White House,” but about localizing the election and keeping “the federal officials out of it.”

“We’re actually going to turn that on its head,” Wiles shared. “And, put him on the ballot because so many of those low propensity voters are Trump voters. And, we saw, a week ago Tuesday, what happens when he’s not on the ballot and not active. So, I haven’t quite broken it to him yet, but he’s going to campaign like it’s 2024 again.”

Wiles’s comment comes a week after Rep. Matt Van Epps (R-TN) won a special election for Tennessee’s 7th congressional district.

While Van Epps’s win helped Republicans keep control of a “reliably conservative U.S. House district,” the election “contributed to a gloomy outlook for the party going into the 2026 midterms,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

Jason Roe, a Republican strategist, stated that there were “danger signs” and noted that Republicans “shouldn’t have had to spend that kind of money to hold that kind of seat,” according to the outlet.

“For all these people he helps — he doesn’t help everybody, but for those he does, he’s a difference-maker, and he certainly is a turnout machine, so the midterms will be very important to us,” Wiles added.