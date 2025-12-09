President Donald Trump shared an update that he received a call that wounded 24-year-old West Virginia National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe “got up from bed.”

During a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Trump spoke about a “tragic incident” in Washington, D.C., which left three people shot, including Wolfe and U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20. Trump spoke about Beckstrom, who he said was looking down “from Heaven, from above.”

“Today, I got a call that he got up from bed,” Trump told the crowd about Wolfe. “Do you believe that? He got up. He got up. Now, he didn’t speak, he’s not ready for that yet……but, he got up and boy, they’re so happy. It’s amazing.”

Trump also revealed that he had called Wolfe’s hospital room and spoken to his mother, Monica, who he described as “the most positive person.”

“The night that he was so badly hit and the doctors gave him almost no chance, I call their hospital room and spoke to her, and she said, ‘Sir, he’ll be fine,'” Trump shared, adding that Wolfe’s mother kept insisting that her son would “be fine.”

The President also spoke about how he had invited Wolfe’s family to the Oval Office and Wolfe’s mother told him, “Sir, he’s fine.”

Trump’s comments come after a gunman, who officials have identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, opened fire near the Farragut West Metro Station. As a result of the shooting, the White House was placed on lockdown.

During a press conference after the shooting, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeannine Pirro shared that Lakanwal had entered the United States in September 2021 under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has also shared that Lakanwal had worked with the agency “as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, Afghanistan.” During an interview with Fox News, Ratcliffe also shared that Lakanwal “and so many others—should have never been allowed” to come to the U.S.