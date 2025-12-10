Watch Live: House Hearing on Environmentalist NGOs Using Taxpayer Money to Fund Their Lawfare

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations holds a hearing investigating how environmentalist NGOs abuse taxpayer money to fund their lawfare on Wednesday, December 10.

The subcommittee notes that these NGOs have been using the Equal Access to Justice Act (EAJA) to “bog down federal agencies with frivolous lawsuits and force those agencies, and ultimately American taxpayers, to foot the bill for their attorney’s fees.”

“Environmental NGOs use abusive litigation tactics to delay and hinder any land use or resource management they oppose,” it continued. “Federal land management agencies are spending significant portions of their time and budgets on litigation and decision reversals, rather than managing and protecting our natural resources.”