Exclusive: Conservative Group Airs Ad on How Trump Can Fix Broken Healthcare System Democrats Made

A new ad airing in the nation’s capital is calling on Republicans and President Donald Trump to fix the mess Democrats made with Obamacare by extending the expiring tax credits to help Trump and the GOP buy time to fix the program.

“Democrats promised lower costs and better care,” a narrator says in the 30-second television ad obtained exclusively by Breitbart News ahead of its public release. “But health care is anything but affordable. And the system the Democrats built is about to break. Costs are already rising, and they’ll double when the premium tax credits end on December 31st. Democrats failed. But President Trump can save us. He can extend the premium tax credits hardworking families rely on, so Republicans can win on health care in 2026. President Trump: Clean up the Democrat healthcare mess. Extend the premium tax credits.”

The ad comes with a six-figure buy behind it in Washington, DC, and will air for the next week as Congress deliberates what to do on health care before the end of the year. Republicans have been kind of all over the place on this, but growing numbers of them — particularly those aligned with the America First movement like Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) — have been coming out in favor of plans to extend the tax credits for various lengths of time. Republican leadership has seemed apprehensive about pursuing such a plan, and generally speaking Republicans seem to be waiting to hear from the president about what to do ahead of the end-of-year expiration deadline.

This ad comes from Plymouth Union Public Advocacy, which is a 501c4 nonprofit group formed by the former executive directors of a number of key Republican electoral committees including the Republican Governors Association (RGA), the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), and the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA). The group has been particularly active on health care, releasing a poll in November that showed voters in key states Maine and Alaska — which both have U.S. Senate races next year where GOP incumbents are running for reelection — can be won over to the GOP side on this issue. Interestingly, that aforementioned Moreno plan was also backed by Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) — the Maine Republican senator up for reelection in 2026.

Other polling the group has done shows the issue is also a winner in Florida, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina.

President Trump’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio, in July prepared a memo for the group determining that health care is a major winner for Republicans if they do it correctly. In the memo, Fabrizio wrote that Republicans could outmaneuver Democrats here if they play their cards right.

“Republicans can position themselves ahead of Democrats in these districts by extending the premium tax credit and using the individual market as a landing spot for working age adults on Medicaid,” Fabrizio wrote at the time. “The Republican candidate that supports that policy would lead the Democrat on the generic ballot by 6-points overall, and among those most motivated to vote by 4-points, completely changing the political dynamic to the Republican’s favor.”

It remains to be seen what the Republicans do here, but again the politics and the policy are on their side if they go forward with a plan to extend the credits before the end of the year. If they do not, they could face serious consequences in the midterm elections in November.