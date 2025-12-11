Watch Live: Hearing on FISA Used to Spy on Trump Campaign

The House Judiciary Committee holds an oversight hearing on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) on Thursday, November 11.

FISA warrants were notoriously issued to surveil Carter Page during the Trump 2016 presidential campaign as part of the “Crossfire Hurricane” Russia hoax.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg served on the FISA court during the 2016 campaign and later approved surveillance of Donald Trump and sitting Republican members of Congress in “Operation Artic Frost” under the Biden administration.