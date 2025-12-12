Minnesota’s leftist governor, Tim Walz (D), is apparently trying to manage the massive fraud case that has brought heavy criticism from government leaders.

Walz will reportedly announce Friday a director of a statewide fraud prevention program, who will be called the “Director of Program Integrity,” Fox 9 reports.

“According to U.S. Department of Justice figures, there has been about $822 million in fraud from Minnesota services,” the outlet said, “including $300 million from Feeding Our Future, the possibility of nearly $220 million in autism program fraud and $302 million from the Housing Stabilization Program.”

Breitbart News reported December 1 that more than 400 employees in the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) have accused Walz of being responsible for the fraud, claiming the group alerted him to it in the early stages of its discovery.

The Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees X account wrote:

Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota. We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud but no, we got the opposite response. Tim Walz systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression, and did his best to discredit fraud reports.

The scandal, involving the state’s Somali community, could hurt Walz’s political career, according to an article in the Hill.

Walz announced in September he was running for re-election.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz recently warned the leftist governor about the potential loss of Medicaid funding unless he fixed the alleged fraud, Breitbart News reported Sunday.

“If we’re unsatisfied with the state’s plans or cooperation, we’ll stop paying the federal share of these programs,” Oz wrote. “The message to Walz is clear: either fix this in 60 days or start looking under your couch for spare change, because we’re done footing the bill for your incompetence.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said recently the Treasury Department was investigating reports the state’s taxpayer funds “may have been diverted to the terrorist organization” known as Al-Shabaab, per Breitbart News.

Al-Shabaab, according to information on terrorist groups from the website of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, is a terrorist organization active in Somalia.