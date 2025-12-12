Wounded 24-year-old West Virginia National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe was revealed to be making “extraordinary progress,” according to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The Washington, D.C.-based hospital shared a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center Neurosurgeon Jeffrey Mai, MD, in which Mai shared that Wolfe was “now ready to transition from acute care to inpatient rehabilitation.” Mai revealed that Wolfe was “breathing on his own and can stand with assistance.”

“Today, we are proud to share that Staff Sgt. Wolfe has made extraordinary progress,” Mai said. “He is now breathing on his own and can stand with assistance —important milestones that reflect his strength and determination. Based on these improvements, he is now ready to transition from acute care to inpatient rehabilitation as the next step in his recovery journey.”

Wolfe’s parents, Melody and Jason Wolfe, shared that they were thankful for the prayers, adding they “know and appreciate the power of prayer.”

We are so grateful to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the staff, doctors and nurses that have cared for Andy these first few weeks,” Wolfe’s parents said. “The care has been remarkable, and they have told us Andy’s progress is miraculous.”

“Please continue to lift Andy up in prayer as he begins a long and tough rehabilitation,” Wolfe’s parents added. “We know he will continue to improve at a rapid pace and know your prayers are making the difference.”

The update on Wolfe’s condition comes after the suspected gunman — who officials have identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, opened fire on November 26, near the Farragut West Metro Station. Three people, including Wolfe and Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, were shot.

During a press conference after the shooting, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeannine Pirro revealed that Lakanwal entered the United States in September 2021, under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe said Lakanwal worked with the agency “as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, Afghanistan.”

Since the shooting, President Donald Trump shared that Beckstrom died, and has given updates on Wolfe’s condition.