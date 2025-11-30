Trump: Wounded National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe ‘Fighting for His Life’

President Donald Trump revealed that one of the National Guardsmen who was shot in Washington, DC, on Wednesday is “fighting for his life.”

When asked by a reporter on Sunday on Air Force One if he had spoken to the family of Andrew Wolfe, 24, one of the National Guardsmen who was shot, Trump said he had “spoken to both families.” Trump also added that Wolfe’s “parents are unbelievably great people” who want everyone to pray for their son.

“Have you spoken to Andrew Wolfe’s family, and can you give us an update?” a reporter asked.

“I have spoken to both families,” Trump responded. “Well, I mean, I can give you an update: they’re devastated. Does that make sense to you?”

“Of course,” the reporter responded, asking, “Can you give us an update on Andrew Wolfe’s condition?”

Trump responded by sharing that U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, one of the West Virginia National Guardsmen who was shot, is “no longer with us.” On Thursday, Trump shared that Beckstrom had died.

“Andrew is fighting for his life,” Trump added. “His parents are unbelievably great people, highly religious people. And, they’re praying, and they want everybody to pray for Andrew. He has a chance to make it.”

Trump continued to describe Wolfe’s parents as being “so positive.”

As a result of the shooting, which led to three people being shot, the White House was placed on lockdown, Breitbart News reported.

During a press conference on Thursday, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeannine Pirro identified Beckstrom and Wolfe as the National Guardsmen who were shot. Pirro also shared that they had been sworn in less than one day before the attack on Wednesday.

Breitbart News reported that the suspect behind the attack was identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national. Lakanwal was reported to have entered the United States under former President Joe Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome” program.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe also revealed that Lakanwal had worked with the agency “as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, Afghanistan.”