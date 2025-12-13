James Comer Warns Clintons Must Appear for Epstein Depositions or Face Contempt of Congress: ‘Time’s Up’

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, are being pressured to appear for depositions related to the case of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In a press release Friday, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-KY) issued a statement regarding the depositions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

“It has been more than four months since Bill and Hillary Clinton were subpoenaed to sit for depositions related to our investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s horrific crimes. Throughout that time, the former President and former Secretary of State have delayed, obstructed, and largely ignored the Committee staff’s efforts to schedule their testimony,” Comer said.

“If the Clintons fail to appear for their depositions next week or schedule a date for early January, the Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings to hold them accountable,” he added.

In August, Comer said he had issued subpoenas to the Clintons and other powerful politicians regarding the Epstein probe, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Some of the names listed were former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and former FBI Director James Comey.

In July, the outlet reported:

Former President Clinton acknowledged in his 2024 book Citizen: My Life After the White House that he flew aboard Epstein’s private plane, a.k.a. the Lolita Express, as part of his work with the Clinton Global Initiative nonprofit. “I wish I had never met him,” Clinton wrote, asserting it was “not worth the years of questioning afterward.” Epstein also visited the White House at least 17 times shortly after Clinton was sworn into office in 1993.

Comer sent a letter in November to the Clintons’ attorney in which he said the couple must appear in person for their depositions relating to the federal investigation of Epstein and Maxwell.

A spokesperson for Comer told Fox News the Clintons believe they are above the law and are trying to avoid giving depositions.

“We communicated to the Clintons’ attorney today that they must appear next week or provide a date in early January to appear for their depositions or we will begin contempt of Congress proceedings. They’ve been dragging their feet for over four months. Time’s up,” the outlet reported on Friday.