President Donald Trump responded to reports of a shooting at Brown University and clarified that the “suspect is NOT in custody.”

“The Brown University Police reversed their previous statement — The suspect is NOT in custody,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In a statement issued around 6:10 p.m., the Rhode Island-based university shared that an “earlier report of a secondary shooting incident near Governor Street is unfounded.” The university stressed that it “remains critical to continue to shelter in place due to the original situation.”

The university also shared at 6:05 p.m.:

At 4:22 p.m., we alerted our campus to an active shooter incident near Barus & Holley Engineering. We informed our community to shelter in place by locking doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice. This remains an active crime scene, and law enforcement continues to search for the suspect. The situation is ongoing, and all members of the community should continue to shelter in place.

Per NBC Boston, “Two people are believed dead and as many as 20 are hurt, three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation” told the outlet.