Florida Surgeon General Encourages Residents to Report Vaccine ‘Coercion’

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is encouraging residents to report any instances of vaccine “coercion” this winter season.

“Being coerced to take a vaccine you don’t want?” he asked. “Let us know on our homepage at floridahealth.gov by clicking the ‘File Complaint’ button. We’re on it.”

The surgeon general linked back to a message he released in November, noting that it is the time of year when “some health care facilities are adopting capricious mask and vaccine policies.”

“A reminder for Floridians: masks can only be mandated in very specific, clinically-appropriate circumstances, and vaccine mandates (including flu) that don’t allow for exemptions are prohibited,” he said, urging those running into this issue to file a complaint.

Indeed, the top of the website has a very clear button reading, “FILE COMPLAINT” on vaccine/testing/mask requirements.

The page reads in part:

The Department of Health works alongside the Attorney General to ensure Floridians are protected from losing their jobs or being denied access to, and services from, businesses, governmental entities, and educational institutions due to vaccine, COVID-19 testing, or face covering (mask) mandates and to protect individuals’ rights to make their own health care choices.

The page also reminds Floridians that Florida law prohibits educational institutions from “requiring routine childhood vaccines unless the institution also provides for religious exemptions and allows for medical accommodations for persons who decline or cannot receive the routine vaccines.”

It also states, “With limited exceptions, both public and private employers are prohibited from discriminating against employees, contractors, volunteers, and visitors without opportunity for these individuals to obtain an exemption based on religious beliefs or medical necessity.”

This comes on the heels of Ladapo announcing that the Florida Department of Health is working with the DeSantis administration to “end all vaccine mandates” in Florida law.

“Every last one of them,” he announced in September. “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.”

“Who am I as a government or anyone else, or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body?” Ladapo asked. “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don’t have that right.”

“Your body is a gift from God,” he said to applause.

“What you put into your body… is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right,” he added, noting that the government often wants people to believe that it has that right and that it, “unfortunately,” has been successful.

This also comes as the Trump administration addresses some of these concerns on the national scale. Earlier this month, for instance, a federal advisory committee voted to end the universal hepatitis B vaccine recommendation for newborn babies.