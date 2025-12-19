Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who previously served as the chair of the House Republican Conference, announced on Friday that she was suspending her campaign to be the next governor of New York, and that she would also not be seeking reelection to Congress.

In a post on X, Stefanik explained that while she was “truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats” throughout the state, it was “not an effective use” of her time or people’s resources “to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted primary.”

Stefanik went on the point out that “being a parent is life’s greatest gift and greatest responsibility,” and added that she would “feel profound regret if” she doesn’t focus on her “young son’s safety, growth, and happiness.”

Stefanik’s announcement that she was suspending her campaign for governor of New York comes a month after she officially launched.

“While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress,” Stefanik wrote. “I did not come to this decision lightly for our family.”

Stefanik’s statement continued in part:

I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats all across the state for our campaign to Save New York. However, as we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York. And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom. I believe that being a parent is life’s greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don’t further focus on my young son’s safety, growth, and happiness – particularly at his tender age.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and President Donald Trump reacted to Stefanik’s statement by describing her as an “incredible advocate for the people of her district in Upstate New York,” and as a “fantastic person and Congresswoman.”

“Elise Stefanik has been an incredible advocate for the people of her district in Upstate New York, and she will always be a true friend to President Trump,” Leavitt wrote in a post on X. “On a personal note, Elise is my former boss. She is a great leader, and an even better person. We love you, @EliseStefanik!”

“Elise Stefanik, a fantastic person and Congresswoman from New York State, has just announced she won’t be running for Governor,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Elise is a tremendous talent, regardless of what she does. She will have GREAT success, and I am with her all the way!”