George Conway, the prominent attorney and longtime critic of President Donald Trump, formally submitted paperwork on Monday to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York’s 12th Congressional District. The filing marks his first entry into electoral politics and a notable move into the Democratic Party for the former Republican figure.

According to a newly filed Statement of Organization with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), George Conway has established a principal campaign committee under the name “George Conway for Congress” to run in New York’s 12th congressional district as a Democrat. The filing, dated December 22, 2025, designates the district currently represented by retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY). The campaign website, georgeconwayforcongress.com, remains under construction as of Monday morning.

Conway’s campaign enters a crowded and high-profile primary field in one of Manhattan’s most politically influential districts. Nadler, a leading figure in both impeachment proceedings against former President Trump, announced in September that he would not seek reelection after 34 years in Congress. His departure has drawn a wide array of Democrat contenders, including Micah Lasher, Alan Pardee, Liam Elkind, Erik Bottcher, Alexander Bores, Jami Floyd, Laura Dunn, Cameron Kasky, and Jack Schlossberg — grandson of President John F. Kennedy.

Schlossberg, who launched his campaign in November, has framed the 2026 midterms as a historic moment for Democrats to halt Trump’s political comeback, declaring it “our last chance to stop Trump.” The seat, which spans from Union Square to the Upper West Side, includes some of the city’s most affluent and influential neighborhoods.

Like Schlossberg, Conway has built his public profile around opposition to Donald Trump. He said on CNN, “This is not America. This is not healthy. This is authoritarianism. We have never seen anything like this in America.” On MSNBC, he claimed that Trump is “a pathological liar and a sociopath” and described him as “a cancer on the American political life that must be removed once and for all.”

During an October 2025 “No Kings” protest in the Washington, DC, area, George Conway was photographed wearing a shirt that read “I Am Antifa,” amid a period of heightened scrutiny of Antifa by the federal government. Days earlier, President Donald Trump had announced the designation of Antifa as a terrorist organization.