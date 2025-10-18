Never Trumper George Conway Wears ‘I Am Antifa’ Shirt at ‘No Kings’ Protest

Never Trumper George Conway on Saturday wore a shirt that read “I am Antifa” during a “No Kings” protest in the Washington, DC area despite President Donald Trump declaring Antifa a terrorist organization.

Reporters spotted Conway walking around the No Kings protest wearing the “I am Antifa” shirt:

This week, Trump announced on Truth Social that he has designated Antifa a terrorist organization.

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

A White House official told CNN that the designation is “just one of many actions the president will take to address left wing organizations that fuel political violence.”

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois wrote:

The president’s move comes in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University last week at the hands of a young man allegedly animated by left-wing ideology. As Breitbart News reported on Monday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pledged “to use the whole of the federal government to target and dismantle the organized left-wing domestic terrorist movement in the United States.” While Antifa has described itself as an anti-fascist organization, its members have often engaged in “doxxing, violence and intimidation,” as reported by Fox News.

A federal grand jury this week also indicted two alleged Antifa members for allegedly attacking an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Texas this July.

“For the first time ever, the FBI has arrested anarchist violent extremists and charged these Antifa-aligned individuals with material support to terrorism,” FBI Director Kash Patel said. “This was a planned and coordinated terrorist attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, where armed extremists tried to murder U.S. officers on July 4th.”