WATCH: Hunter Biden Admits Father’s Afghanistan Withdrawal Was ‘Obvious F**king Failure’

Hunter Biden recently criticized his father’s immigration policies and the deadly botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

During an interview on the Shawn Ryan Show, former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, gave his opinions on both matters, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

When speaking of immigration, he said, “We need vibrant immigration, but we don’t want immigrants that are coming here illegally draining us of resources and also being prioritized above people that are actual literal heroes that are coming home that are still recovering from 21, 20 years of endless war or anybody else in our society, right?”

President Donald Trump recently highlighted the “mess” Biden left for his administration including mass illegal immigration which has wreaked havoc on American communities, per Breitbart News.

“Good evening, America. Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess. And I’m fixing it,” he stated before recalling the problems the Biden administration caused.

“Our border was open, and because of this, our country was being invaded by an army of 25 million people, many who came from prisons and jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums. They were drug dealers, gang members, and even 11,888 murderers, more than 50 percent of whom killed more than one person,” he said.

When Hunter was asked what he thought were some of his father’s problems while he was president, the former president’s son said, “I think one of the failures was the way in which they executed the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I think it was an obvious fucking failure.”

Indeed, 13 American service members were killed during the withdrawal and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently explained how that and Biden’s release of Afghans into the United States in its aftermath have continued to “haunt this country and our men and women in uniform,” according to Breitbart News.

“Not only did this surrender lead to a suicide bombing that killed 13 American heroes in Kabul, but now National Guard troops were shot on U.S. soil by the same kind of enemy,” she added.

President Biden in 2023 insisted he did not make any mistakes regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal.

When it comes to Hunter, Democrat strategist James Carville has criticized him, saying, “And we’ll talk about in terms of Hunter Biden. Look, he did some really stupid goddamn things. $50,000 a month from Ukrainian energy company,” later adding he should “just shut the fuck up.”