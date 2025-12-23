The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced on late Monday evening the U.S. military carried out a new “lethal kinetic strike” against a “low profile” drug trafficking vessel as part of Operation Southern Spear, killing one male narco-terrorist.

Monday’s operation, carried out at the direction of U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, was conducted against a “low-profile vessel” in international waters.

SOUTHCOM shared footage of the strike through social media, explaining that intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

“One male narco-terrorist was confirmed killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed,” SOUTHCOM said.

“A video posted by U.S. Southern Command shows splashes of water near one side of the boat. After a second salvo, the rear of the boat catches fire. More splashes engulf the craft and the fire grows,” the Associated Press wrote, describing the footage. “In the final second of the video, the vessel can be seen adrift with a large patch of fire alongside it.”

The latest publicly known strike reportedly brings the narco-terrorist death toll to at least 105 since the start of U.S. military operations in September against drug trafficking cartels operating in international waters. The U.S. military has carried out at least 29 known strikes against drug-trafficking vessels since early September.

Monday’s strike against drug traffickers is the latest of its nature in a list of December military operations against narco-terrorists transiting known narco-trafficking routes in Eastern Pacific waters as part of Operation Southern Spear, a Department of War mission against transnational maritime drug trafficking networks.

“This operation enhances maritime domain awareness, supports regional stability, and helps prevent illicit activity from reaching the U.S. Homeland. These efforts reflect the Department’s commitment to maintaining a safe, stable, and secure hemisphere,” the U.S. Navy detailed earlier this month.

On December 18, two drug-trafficking vessels were struck in Eastern Pacific waters, killing five drug traffickers — three in the first vessel, and two in the second one.

Hours before, on December 17, another drug-ladded vessel transiting in Eastern Pacific waters was struck, killing four other traffickers.

A week before the latest strike, on December 15, military strikes against three separate drug-laden vessels killed eight narco-terrorists. Earlier this month, another drug boat struck by SOUTHCOM killed four more drug traffickers. No U.S. military forces were harmed in any of the strikes.