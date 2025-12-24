Brown University Safety Chief Placed on Leave in Wake of Deadly Mass Shooting

Brown University campus safety chief Rodney Chatman has been placed on leave more than a week after a deadly mass shooting that killed two and injured nine others.

The BBC reports the decision was announced by the Ivy League school’s president Christina Paxson on Monday, who said it is part of a “standard” review into campus safety in light of the attack.

Chatman, the vice president for public safety and emergency management for the school, is on leave and relieved of all duties”effective immediately”, Paxson said.

The former chief of police of the Providence Police Department, Hugh T. Clements, will serve as interim chief.

Police have been criticised for their response to the shooting and their failure to quickly identify and apprehend a suspect.

President Donald Trump for one used a Truth Social post to ask why Brown University had so few security cameras in the portion of the building where the shooting occurred.

Trump posted: “Why did Brown University have so few Security Cameras? There can be no excuse for that. In the modern age, it just doesn’t get worse!!!”

Breitbart News reported that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha (D) admitted there are “few, if any” cameras in the area in which the shooting took place.

Earlier on Monday, the U.S. Department of Education said it is also reviewing safety at the college in light of the shooting.

Six days after the attack, authorities identified the suspect in the 13 December shooting as Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national.

Valente, who had previously studied at Brown University, was found dead in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire on Friday.

As Breitbart News reported, Chatman lost a previous job at University of Utah after lacking the credentials necessary to hold the position.