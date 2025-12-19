The alleged Brown University shooter, a 48-year-old Portuguese national, attended school with slain MIT professor Nuno Loureiro in Portugal in the late 1990s.

CNN reported that prosecutors claim that the 48-year-old Brown University shooting suspect was “also responsible for the killing of [Loureiro].”

“He attended the same academic program as the professor in Portugal, between 1995 and 2000,” and the program was at Instituto Superior Técnico.

On Thursday, as the pursuit of the Brown University shooting suspect was still ongoing, Breitbart News noted that law enforcement was eyeing a possible connection between the Brown University shooting and the murder of Loureiro.

WCVB noted, “Police have identified a person they believe is connected to the mass shooting at Brown University last weekend and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor in Brookline earlier this week.”

Law enforcement discovered the 48-year-old shooting suspect had rented a car and they were able to track that car to a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire last night, where they ultimately found the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

