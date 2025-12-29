“Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rice, Biden, Weissmann, Rosenstein … When are these people being charged?” political strategist Roger Stone told Breitbart News after he was asked if he believes FBI Director Kash Patel is “knocking down enough doors” at Turning Point USA’s 2025 AmericaFest conference.

“I think Kash is doing a very good job of fighting terrorists. I think he’s doing a good job of fighting child sex trafficking,” Stone said, adding, “The question, really, is: Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rice, Biden, Weissmann, Rosenstein, and on, and on.”

Watch Below:

“When are these people being charged?” Stone continued. “It’s been many months since Tulsi Gabbard declassified the documents that prove beyond a shadow of a doubt these people engaged in extra-constitutional, illegal coup d’état. When are their indictments?”

Stone was referring to former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, among others — all embattled with scandal.

“It didn’t take them long to indict me on trumped-up charges,” Stone added. “It didn’t take them long to charge General [Michael] Flynn. It didn’t take them long to charge Donald Trump in a New York courtroom.”

“So, when will this happen?” the political strategist inquired. “It’s very, very hard to say.”

Stone then offered another example, pointing to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

“It is now absolutely clear that Gov. Tim Waltz knew about and covered up the theft of billions of dollars of federal funds. That’s a crime. When is he being arrested?” Stone said.

Watch the full interview below:

Notably, just days after Stone spoke with Breitbart News, citizen journalist Nick Shirley shared a video reporting fraud involving Somali-run daycare centers and home health facilities in the state of Minnesota.

In an X post sharing his shocking video, Shirley announced that he and his team had “uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day.”

In the 42-minute video, Shirley and his team were seen visiting multiple centers in Minnesota, asking if they could enroll a child into daycare, at which point they were promptly turned away, with some encounters resulting in confrontation and calls to the police.

Watch Below:

Shirley’s video, which was posted on Friday, went viral on X, racking up more than 118 million views at the time of this writing.

Vice President JD Vance reacted by praising the citizen journalist’s reporting, proclaiming that Shirley had “done far more useful journalism” than any of the 2024 winners of Pulitzer Prizes.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), the House Majority Whip, has since issued a letter to Walz demanding answers and immediate action. As Breitbart News reported, the letter comes after Shirley’s viral video.

In his letter to the Minnesota governor, Emmer shockingly revealed that “the amount of Minnesota taxpayer dollars stolen” under Walz’s watch “equates to almost the entire GDP of Somalia.”

“It is clear you are either indifferent or incapable of doing your job,” Emmer declared.

