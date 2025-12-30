Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), who is running to unseat leftist Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), told Breitbart News that quality legislation is disappearing into the “black hole” that is the U.S. Senate.

During a broad-ranging interview with Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, this month, when asked if he thinks Republicans have done enough to codify President Donald Trump’s executive orders and to hold the left accountable, Collins expressed frustration with the GOP being unable to pass certain bills without 60 votes.

“I know we had 15 or so executive orders in the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ — they were in there, and we need to continue codifying more,” Collins said. “The problem is — it’s not getting it out of the House. The problem is getting it out of the Senate because I think, as America has become well aware, unless you have 60 senators that are willing to close debate, you really don’t get much done over there.”

“We’ve sent so many good pieces of legislation over there to the Senate, to that black hole,” he continued. “I mean, it just disappears over there. Until we get a responsible Senate who is willing to step up debate and close debate and approve things, then we’re going to have to continue doing budget reconciliation to get those EO’s done — and we have no problem in doing that.”

Some Republicans, including President Trump, have advocated for nuking the filibuster to jam their “America First” agenda past Democrats with a simple majority vote. Collins said it is a position he would support, but it would be imperative for Republicans to use the opportunity to pass legislation “that is going to help Americans.”

“There’s always risk. There’s risk if you leave it because you don’t get anything done — you risk not being able to get to 60 senators. In my opinion, and I’ve already put it out there, if we nuke it, I’m fine with that,” he said. “But the thing is, we need to be passing legislation that is going to help Americans and to make sure that it is ‘America First.'”

“You do that — we’ll be in power ’till the cows come home,” he added.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.