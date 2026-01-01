AOC: Zohran Mamdani Will Usher In ‘New Era’ for New York City

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will usher in a “new era” while speaking at his swearing-in ceremony.

“This ascent marks a new era for New York City, led by a historic new mayor in Zohran Mamdani, guided by his dedication to a working class that makes our beautiful city run,” the congresswoman said at Mamdani’s public inauguration on New Year’s Day.

“New York, we have chosen courage over fear,” she stated. “We have chosen prosperity for the many over spoils for the few, and when the entrenched ways would rather have [us] dig in our feet and seek refuge in the past, we have chosen instead to turn towards making a new future for all of us.”

Ocasio-Cortez continued:

In Zohran Mamdani, we have chosen a mayor who is relentlessly dedicated to making life not just possible but aspirational for working people. New York City has chosen the ambitious pursuit of universal child care, affordable rent and housing, and clean and dignified public transit for all, and we have chosen that over the distractions of bigotry and the barbarism of extreme income inequality.

Mamdani, who took his oath on the Islamic Quran in a private ceremony early Thursday morning, vowed to govern as a democratic socialist and said he would revive “the era of big government.”

The former New York State Assembly member was sworn in by another fellow socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

