Venezuela’s socialist dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, will appear in U.S. federal court on Monday to face narco-terrorism charges, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York confirmed to CBS News that Maduro and his wife will “appear in federal court at 12 p.m. on Monday.”

WATCH — Donald Trump Addresses the Capture of Nicolas Maduro:

Maduro and Flores’ appearance in court follows the couple’s arrival in New York on Saturday after President Donald Trump announced their capture:

The spokesperson told CBS News that Maduro and Cilia Flores are scheduled to appear in federal court at 12 p.m. on Monday. It will be their first court appearance on criminal charges since they were extracted from Venezuela during a U.S. military operation in Caracas on Saturday. Maduro and Flores arrived in New York on Saturday afternoon, hours after they were taken from their home in Caracas and transported to the USS Iwo Jima warship before being flown to New York to face criminal charges.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Saturday that Maduro and his wife had “been indicted in the Southern District of New York.”

“Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States,” Bondi said.

NPR reported that the proceeding will take place “before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.”

On Saturday, Trump announced that the United States had “successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela,” and that Maduro and his wife had been “captured and flown out of the Country.”

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Breitbart News reported that in video footage posted on X, Maduro was seen being walked down a hallway as agents surrounded him while he was handcuffed. Maduro was also heard saying, “Good Night, Happy New Year.”

WATCH — Maduro Says “Happy New Year” as He’s Perp Walked in NYC: