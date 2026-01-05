Nolte: TDS Fatigue — Anti-Trump Books No Longer Sell

According to the disgraced, far-left Atlantic, anti-Trump books have gone the way of the cable ratings for fake news outlets like CNN and MSNOW: and that’s down, down, down…

Surprisingly, the Atlantic published a nugget of truth in its write-up:

The Trump-book bubble has burst. This is no doubt partly the result of reader fatigue — there are only so many Trump books any one politics junkie can be expected to buy. But the president himself might be personally undermining the value proposition of books about his favorite subject. During his first term, Trump books promised juicy revelations about behind-the-scenes conflict, offensive comments made in private, and crazy plans narrowly averted. This time around, Trump’s team seems united, his offensive outbursts are made in public, and the crazy plans aren’t averted. There may just be less for the chroniclers to reveal. [emphasis added]

If you run that through the TDS translator, in its own snotty and immature way, the Atlantic is admitting that Trump 2.0 is a much tighter ship; which means no leaks or backstabbing.

Still, you would think that the story of Trump’s world-shaking political comeback in 2024 would sell like hotcakes, but no….

Several solidly reported and well-reviewed volumes on Trump’s interregnum and reelection, such as Meridith McGraw’s Trump in Exile and Alex Isenstadt’s Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, didn’t even dent the hardcover-nonfiction list. Another, 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, by three star politics reporters, briefly flashed onto the Times list before quickly vanishing. Even Wolff is no longer a sure thing. After three previous appearances atop the Times list, his account of the 2024 election, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, reached only No. 10 upon its debut. It fell off the list after a week and didn’t return.

There’s a simple explanation that the Atlantic finds inconvenient and therefore has no desire to report: Trump haters are demoralized and have no desire to read books about the Orange Menace triumphing. This is true even if the authors are openly hostile to Bad Orange Man. Alternatively, those of us thrilled by Trump’s triumph do not trust these authors because they all hail from the same people who have serially lied to us for a decade.

The Atlantic points out that books that could be seen as pro-Trump are also not selling, but if you read between the lines, they are selling better than the tired anti-Trump crap:

Newt Gingrich’s Trump’s Triumph lasted only two weeks on the nonfiction chart in June. Despite cable-news attention, The Greatest Comeback Ever, by the Fox News commentator Joe Concha, was a one-week wonder in May. So was the CNN pundit Scott Jennings’s A Revolution of Common Sense, published in November. Eric Trump’s Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation landed in the top spot in November, but lasted only three weeks on the list. The one certifiable hit has been Melania Trump’s eponymous memoir.

The bottom line here is that after ten years of anti-Trump hysteria and all the shameless lies from these very same people, the American public is tuning them out. Even Trump haters are tired of being hustled by a dishonest group of grifters who assured everyone for the better part of a decade that Trump was a virus in the system whose days were numbered. The end of MAGA was always right around the corner, and that not only didn’t happen, but Trump won reelection in a landslide, which included every single swing state and the popular vote.

Trump supporters don’t want to read the lies, and Trump haters are exhausted and bitter towards a class of liars who enriched themselves by getting everyone’s hopes up.

