President Donald Trump put Colombian President Gustavo Petro on notice Sunday, just a day after American forces captured former Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

While talking with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, DC, from Palm Beach, the president said that Petro is “a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.”

“He’s not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you,” Trump added.

A reporter followed up, asking Trump what he meant by the statement.

“He has cocaine mills and cocaine factories. He’s not going to be doing it very long,” Trump responded.

The reporter followed up, wondering if the United States would carry out an “operation” concerning Petro.

“It sounds good to me. You know why? Because they kill a lot of people,” Trump replied.

During his press conference on Saturday regarding the capture of Maduro, who is now in the United States facing criminal charges, Trump was asked for his response to Petro’s comments that he was “not concerned about anything happening to him in the aftermath of this operation.”

“He has cocaine mills. He has factories where he makes cocaine. And yeah, I think I stick by my first statement. He’s making cocaine and they’re sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his ass,” the president warned.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in the Venezuelan capital Caracas early Saturday, in Operation Absolute Resolve. Explosions were seen in Caracas ahead of Trump’s Truth Social post announcing the successful operation, in which no Americans were killed, and no equipment was lost.

The president later posted a photo of Maduro in the custody of American forces aboard the USS Iwo Jima, before he was flown to New York City later in the day.

Attorney General Pam Bondi detailed that Maduro and his wife face charges of “narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machineguns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machineguns and destructive devices against the United States.”