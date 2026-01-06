Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar declared it a “great privilege” to conduct Israel’s first official diplomatic visit to Somaliland, using the historic trip to underscore that Jerusalem alone will decide “whom it recognizes and with whom it maintains diplomatic relations.”

Speaking Tuesday in Hargeisa, Sa’ar arrived at the invitation of Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi eleven days after Israel formally recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state — becoming the first United Nations member nation to do so.

Speaking during his meetings in Hargeisa, Sa’ar said the trip was meant to send a clear signal. “This visit is also a message,” he said, adding that Israel is “determined to vigorously advance relations between Israel and Somaliland.” He said the sides held substantive discussions covering the full spectrum of bilateral ties.

Sa’ar stressed that the mutual recognition agreement signed December 26 “is not directed against anyone,” framing the decision as a sovereign act grounded in shared interests. “Our shared objective is to promote the mutual benefit of both nations and countries,” he said, adding, “Only Israel will decide whom it recognizes and with whom it maintains diplomatic relations.”

The Israeli foreign minister confirmed that President Abdullahi has accepted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s invitation to visit Jerusalem — a move expected to accelerate embassy openings and the appointment of ambassadors under the newly established diplomatic framework.

At a joint appearance with the Somaliland president, Sa’ar drew a sharp contrast between Somaliland and Palestinian statehood claims, declaring. “Unlike ‘Palestine,’ Somaliland is not a virtual state.” He described Somaliland as a fully functioning democracy with orderly elections and peaceful transfers of power, most recently in November 2024.

“It is pro-Western and friendly to Israel,” Sa’ar said. “We hear the attacks, the criticism, the condemnations. Nobody will determine for Israel whom we recognize.”

President Abdullahi welcomed the Israeli delegation at the Presidential Palace, thanking Israel for what he called a “historic and courageous” decision to recognize Somaliland’s sovereignty after more than three decades of de facto independence.

“This recognition opens a new chapter,” Abdullahi said, pledging security, economic, and development cooperation while confirming Somaliland’s readiness to open an embassy in Israel and host a permanent Israeli diplomatic mission in Hargeisa.

He emphasized that Somaliland views the relationship as practical and strategic rather than symbolic, and confirmed that preparations are underway to formalize diplomatic infrastructure, with details of his Jerusalem visit to be finalized through diplomatic channels.

Somaliland’s strategic position along the Gulf of Aden — across from Yemen and adjacent to one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors — has increasingly drawn international attention as shipping lanes face repeated attacks from Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) highlighted that strategic case in a post on X on Monday, writing that recognizing Somaliland “isn’t charity — it’s strategy,” and aligns with U.S. security interests by strengthening an ally that shares Western values in a region vital to global trade and counterterrorism. Cruz linked to an opinion piece arguing Somaliland is a functioning state that should be treated as such.

As Breitbart News has reported, Cruz previously urged President Donald Trump to recognize Somaliland, a push that followed mounting concern in Washington over Chinese and Iranian influence in the Horn of Africa, including scrutiny by House lawmakers serving on the China Select Committee.

That momentum has included legislative action. Last June, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) introduced the Republic of Somaliland Independence Act, calling for formal U.S. recognition and citing Somaliland’s democratic governance, strategic location, and reliability as a security partner.

Somalia’s federal government has denounced Israel’s recognition and Sa’ar’s visit as an unlawful violation of its sovereignty — a claim Jerusalem has rejected as inconsistent with realities on the ground after 35 years of Somaliland self-rule.

As Breitbart News reported, Israel formally recognized Somaliland on December 26 in a joint declaration signed by Netanyahu and Sa’ar with Somaliland’s leadership, with Netanyahu calling the move “historic” and rooted in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.

With Sa’ar’s visit now complete, Israeli officials signaled that diplomatic, economic, and security cooperation will move rapidly from recognition to implementation — as Jerusalem openly urges other nations to follow its lead.