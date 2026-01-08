Watch — Crowd Chants ‘Kristi Noem Will Hang’ at NYC Protest

A crowd of protesters were heard chanting “Kristi Noem will hang” at Foley Square in New York City on Thursday.

Video of the protest and the chants were shared to social media on Thursday, showing people waving anti-ICE signs while calling for violence against federal officials.

As Breitbart News reported on Thursday, federal agents reportedly shot two people in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, according to city leaders and local authorities.

“Details were scant, but city officials announced that the police responded to a report of gunshots in southeast Portland at 2:18 p.m. Pacific Time,” per the New York Times. “Officers were told a man had been shot and was requesting help; the police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, according to a police press release.”

The exact circumstances of the shooting remain unknown, but Mayor Keith Wilson said two were “shot and injured by federal agents.”

Portland City Council president Elana Pirtle-Guiney said during a council meeting that the two shot are still alive.

RELATED: JD Vance: Network of Activists and Journalists Trying to Incite Violence Against Law Enforcement

According to a statement from Homeland Security on X, the shooting occurred while two U.S. Border Patrol agents were conducting “a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon.”

“The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland,” noted the DHS. “The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.”

“When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents,” it continued. “Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene. This situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming.”

The shooting occurred days after ICE agents shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an operation when she accelerated her vehicle while an agent was present in front.

