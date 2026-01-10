Chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Ken Martin has accused President Donald Trump of lying about election results in Minnesota.

Martin vented in a social media post on Friday as he responded to a video of Trump stating he thinks he won Minnesota “all three times,” the Hill reported.

The DNC chairman wrote in his post, “You lying piece of shit. I chaired the Minnesota DFL for all three of your runs here. I watched you lose. Three times. Minnesota never bought your con. And now, as Chair of the DNC, I’m looking forward to ending Trumpism for good in 2028 — not with lies, but with votes. Again.”

In the clip of Trump speaking, he said, “I feel that I won Minnesota, I think I won it all three times. … I won it all three times in my opinion, and it’s a corrupt state, a corrupt voting state. And the Republicans ought to get smart and demand voter ID.”

The Associated Press on November 6, 2024, said now-former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) won Minnesota in the 2024 presidential election.

Of course, Trump won the 2024 election, taking back the Oval Office and becoming the 47th President of the United States.

It is important to note that a Minnesota election judge was charged with allowing unregistered people to vote in the 2024 election, Breitbart News reported.

Two years prior, the outlet said, “A federal jury found a Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party campaign volunteer guilty of lying to a grand jury amid a voter fraud probe, claiming he submitted absentee ballots at the request of three individuals who, according to prosecutors, did not give him ballots to submit.”

The news comes as Democrat leaders in Minnesota are grappling with allegations of massive fraud linked to the state’s Somali community, a problem that has drawn heavy criticism from Americans and federal leaders.

In the clip of Trump, he said officials in Minnesota are “crooked,” adding Gov. Tim Walz (D) is “incompetent” and a “fool.”

“It looks like the number could be $19 billion stolen from a lot of people but largely people from Somalia. They buy their vote; they vote in a group. They buy their vote. They sell more Mercedes Benz in that area… can you imagine,” he said, “you come over with no money and shortly thereafter you’re driving a Mercedes Benz? The whole thing is ridiculous. They’re very corrupt people. It’s a very corrupt state.”