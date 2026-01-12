The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added some 5,000 illegal alien convicts to its public database, where Americans can search the so-called “worst of the worst” of the nation’s illegal population, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

On Monday, DHS officials said thousands had been added to wow.dhs.gov, the public database where the agency lists those illegal alien convicts arrested, and oftentimes deported, by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Since its launch, the Worst of the Worst website has given Americans greater transparency into who the wicked and dangerous criminal illegal aliens DHS law enforcement has removed from their communities,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“To the open-borders and anti-ICE activists, would you like to have these murderers, rapists, gang members, pedophiles, and terrorists living next door?” McLaughlin said. “This update is just a fraction of who we have arrested — and who we will continue to lock up — under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem.”

Among those illegal aliens added to the DHS database are Abdirashid Ibrahim and Zakariya Abdi, both from Somalia and both convicted of homicide. Ibrahim was also convicted of domestic violence, possession of a weapon, and burglary in Nashville, Tennessee, while Abdi was additionally convicted of larceny in Bayport, Minnesota.

Likewise, MS-13 gang member Ever Rodriguez-Mendoza of El Salvador, previously convicted of assault, aggravated assault of a police officer, and robbery in Malvern, Arkansas, was added to the database alongside Tren de Aragua gang member Yohenry Josue Betancourt Brito of Venezuela, previously convicted of assault and larceny in New York City.

DHS added Inland Empire 13 gang member Carlos Merlos Ortiz of El Salvador, Nelson Ricardo Suarez of Cuba, and Ghinh Nguyen of Vietnam to the database. Merlos Ortiz was previously convicted of rape, impersonation, and illegal re-entry in Richland, Washington.

Ricardo Suarez was previously convicted of a sex offense against a child, assault, battery, and forced entry in Miramar, Florida. Nguyen was previously convicted of rape with a weapon, sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping, firing a weapon, intimidation, and possession of a weapon in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Juan Perez-Barahona of Honduras, who was previously convicted of molestation of a child, sexual assault, and neglect of a child in Brooklyn, Connecticut, and Julio Lara-Avila of Mexico, who was previously convicted of assault, battery, terroristic state offenses, cruelty toward a child, and false imprisonment in Pollock, Louisiana, were added to the database as well.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.