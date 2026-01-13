Democrats want chaos to be created by their massive resistance to federal law enforcement in Minnesota, President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning.

“Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people,” Trump said, before offering hope to the people of Minnesota:

FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!

The message is a response to the Democrats’ 2026 campaign message that Trump’s pro-American policies are creating “chaos” in Minnesota and other Democrat-run states

The apparent chaos is created by well-funded activists, emotional videos on social media, video coverage of street provocations, and sympathetic coverage of the resulting casualties.

Trump’s full message slammed the networks of Somali migrants who allegedly work with Democrats to embezzle billions in taxpayer funds in apparent cooperation with the Democrats’ political machine:

Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention. All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA though Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Border’s Policy. Every place we go, crime comes down. In Chicago, despite a weak and incompetent Governor and Mayor fighting us all the way, a big improvement was made. Thousands of Criminals were removed! Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people. FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!

Trump’s deputies are arresting many migrants in the city, which also helps nudge down housing costs for Americans.