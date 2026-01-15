80,000 Chevy Vehicles Recalled over Defective Pedestrian Alert System

General Motors (GM) recalled more than 80,000 vehicles due to a defective pedestrian alert sound system, federal regulators said Thursday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that some 2025 to 2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV vehicles have failed federal safety standards. GM discovered that the pedestrian alert sound system in these vehicles may have an incorrect software calibration, which means they would not be able to “produce exterior sound at the required relative volume when the vehicle is traveling from stationary to 6.2 miles per hours.”

Fox Business wrote:

A GM engineer submitted a report to the automaker’s Speak Up for Safety program in September following internal testing of a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV. That test showed that the vehicle failed the federal requirements under the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 141, which dictates the relative volume change when a vehicle travels from stationary to 10 km/h, according to the recall. An investigation stemming from that report later determined that while the software calibrations used for the 2025 and 2026 model years differ, both versions of the software may not meet the requirement for relative change in volume when traveling from stationary to 10 km/h.

GM said that fixing the issue “will involve an update to the body control module software using wireless over-the-air technology or applied by dealership service teams.”