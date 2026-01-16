Hunter Biden’s ex-lover, Lunden Roberts, who is the mother of his young daughter, wants him arrested as trouble brews regarding their child support deal.

In 2020, Biden agreed to pay child support to Roberts ahead of a hearing in which he faced the prospect of being held in contempt of court, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The New York Post reported Friday that Roberts, whose child is identified as seven-year-old Navy Joan, is asking an Arkansa judge “to reopen the long-running case between the former lovers and arrest the felonious 55-year-old until he complies with the agreement they settled on in 2023, according to court records viewed by The Post.”

Biden initially agreed to give the proceeds of some of his artwork to the child, while her mother abandoned her demand that her child take her father’s last name and agreed the child support payments could be reduced from $20,000 to $5,000. The Post noted that a court-ordered DNA test showed Biden is the girl’s father.

“Roberts backed her call for Biden’s arrest by arguing he only responds to issues in the child support dispute when ‘he has to do so,’ and incarceration would motivate him to answer,” the Post article said, adding, “Roberts also called for a modification to the court-ordered child support, arguing that Biden’s income has changed significantly since the last ruling in the case — with her daughter shut out of the perks the former president’s other grandchildren are receiving.”

In 2019, Roberts began looking into financial information linked to Biden’s time as a board member with the Ukrainian energy company known as Burisma Holdings, which was at the center of allegations of corruption linked to the former president and his son, Breitbart News reported.

A few years later in 2024, the ex-stripper said now former President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, had yet to meet their granddaughter, who was five years old at the time.

The Breitbart News article said “Biden at first refused to acknowledge Navy as his daughter, but later settled a child support lawsuit with Roberts. President Biden only acknowledged Navy’s existence publicly for the first time last year.”

Roberts told Inside Edition in 2024 that she met Hunter Biden when she was a dancer at a gentleman’s club in Washington, DC. At the time, Roberts said he was drinking a gallon of vodka per day, was addicted to crack, and having an affair with his sister-in-law:

“There’s a certain package that comes with Hunter, and you either accept it or you don’t. Hunter is Hunter and he came with a lot of different things but he was very charming,” Roberts explained.