Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) revealed that Democrats would “restore most of the cuts” that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had made.

While taking part in a discussion at the Center for American Progress, Schumer received a question about what he “can do about bringing” the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) back, after DOGE came in and made cuts.

“If you look at the budget actually, we’re working on right now — and we’ll have the T-HUD budget, you know, transportation and HUD budget, we restore most of the cuts and even go higher than previous years on many of the programs that DOGE slashed,” Schumer responded.

Fox News reported that a “final text for the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill for 2026” has not been released yet:

Lawmakers have not yet released a final text for the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill for 2026. The Senate Appropriations Committee has proposed a plan that would increase its fiscal year 2026 funding by $5 billion over fiscal 2025 levels.

In February, HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced that the agency had launched a DOGE “task force” that had “identified $260 million in savings.”

The agency’s DOGE task force was described as being “composed of HUD employees who will examine how to best maximize the agency’s budget and ensure all programs, processes and personnel are working together to advance the purpose of the department,” according to a HUD press release.

Breitbart News reported that the agency also cancelled $4 million in contracts after the agency’s DOGE task force found and terminated contracts that were supposed to go towards promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.