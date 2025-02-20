‘DEI Is Dead’: HUD Cancels $4 Million in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Contracts

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) cancelled $4 million in contracts promoting “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) Thursday after the agency’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force identified them as wasteful spending.

The terminated contracts were intended for “DEI culture transformation,” including “outward mindset training and diversity and inclusion research subscription services,” HUD said in a press release.

Sec. Scott Turner, who was confirmed to lead HUD on February 5, has already identified $260 million in savings after launching his department’s DOGE task force.

“It is inexcusable the American taxpayer was footing the bill for the promotion of DEI propaganda,” Turner said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News. “Not only was this costing millions of taxpayer dollars but it was also wasting valuable time that should have been used to better serve individuals and families in rural, tribal and urban communities.”

“DEI is dead at HUD,” the secretary, a former NFL player and Texas state representative, added.

The news came days after DOGE discovered a staggering $1.9 billion that was “misplaced” by the Biden administration.

“$1.9 billion of HUD money was just recovered after being misplaced during the Biden administration due to a broken process,” DOGE revealed in a February 14 X post, sharing screenshots of the receipts:

“These funds were earmarked for the administration of financial services, but were no longer needed. @SecretaryTurner and @DOGE worked together to fix the issue and de-obligated the funds which are now available for other use by the Treasury,” the department added.